Scott Disick Admits To Buying An Engagement Ring For Kourtney Kardashian

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott Disick revealed for the first time a secret Kourtney has never heard.

In the new episode, the Ex of the Kardashian sister said he, at one point, intended to propose to Kourtney and even bought her a ring.

During a discussion about Scott and Kourtney getting along lately, Kim Kardashian asked the question to Scott, “I have a question: Does Kourtney know that you got her a ring to propose?”

Kourtney’s Ex then opens up to Kim and Khloe that he indeed wanted to marry her, and he had intended to “ask her to marry.”

The man revealed, “it was somewhat cute, and then we just got scared about, like, media and this and that and we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside, and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

According to Kim K, Scott ended up returning the Lorraine Schwartz ring.

The couple who shares Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, ended their relationship in July of 2015 after Scott was seen getting too close with one of his ex-girlfriends while partying on vacation in the South of France.

Ever since he was busted, Scott and Kourtney have been in relationships with other people but have continued to co-parent for the sake of the family.

Scott explained, “a year or so ago I feel like there was a point where we didn’t even speak or see each other, so this feels good.”

As reported earlier by publications, Disick proposed to his ex-girlfriend during their trip to Costa Rica. He proposed casually without a ring, and naturally, Kourtney refused.