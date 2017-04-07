Scott Disick Admits He Is Still Attracted To The Love Of His Life, Kourtney Kardashian!

Despite the fact that they have been on and off for years and she is apparently dating P Diddy’s son Quincy Brown, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian still share feelings that are difficult to shake off. Scott has claimed that he is still attracted to the mother of his children.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick admitted to Khloe that he was “still turned on” by Kourtney. He even called her the love of his life!

Khloe knows just how to get things out of the man and she does just that. She leans forward and looks Scott directly in the eyes and asks him: “Are you getting over Kourtney?”

Scott states that he isn’t dating anyone at the moment and Khloe asks about the kiss the two shared last year in Mexico.

“I kissed her goodnight, but she didn’t kiss me back,” the man explains.

Disick went on and explained that although he could, he doesn’t feel comfortable dating anyone else.

“I would never be over her, she’s the love of my life,” Scott stated adding that despite his feelings, their relationship will never work because she doesn’t appreciate him.

As fans of the show probably already know, the reason why their relationship collapsed despite feelings being there and even having three children together is because the man has a wild lifestyle.

And while Scott admits that he was largely to blame for the split, he would like to reunite with his lover and kids.

“You know I definitely realize that a lot of things are my fault. And I’m happy to take ownership of that, but I just hope someday that she realizes that I don’t want to be with anyone but her.”

Aww…well how about you try proving that next time?

Actions not words, Disick!

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian will give Scott Disick another chance?