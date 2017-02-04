Scientologist Giovanni Ribisi Slams Leah Remini’s Documentary Series

Leah Remini has waged a huge war against Scientology and has done everything in her power to expose the cult which she was also part of at some point in time.

Naturally, her unstoppable will to ruin the religious organization has been both acclaimed as well as it turned a lot of people against her.

The outspoken former member of the Church of Scientology Leah Remini continues to make enemies, especially because of her controversial TV documentary series about the cult.

According to Underground Bunker blogger Tony Ortega, Ted actor and lifelong Scientologist Giovanni Ribisi slammed the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath host and producer for speaking out on the expose show and profiting because of it.

Ribisi seems to believe Remini is only motivated by the financial gain and would say whatever about the controversial religion as long as it filed her pockets with dollars – regardless if it was the truth or not!

“There’s a lot of money behind it,” he said in a radio interview this week. “It’s turned into such a controversy to where you go out, you make a documentary about it. You know, the person who’s doing that is making money off it.”

Furthermore, the actor went on, adding that the religion simply, “works” for him and advised interested parties to “go pick up a book.”

On the other side of the coin, Leah Remini told Ortega that she pities Ribisi.

“I feel bad for Vonnie,” the actress claimed. “He’s only doing what we were all taught to do.”

Remini quit Scientology in 2013, and has bashed the religion as a corrupt and dangerous “cult” ever since, doing everything she can to expose it and warn people interested, about the dangers that awaits them.

In her 2015 book Troublemaker, the actress also called prominent Scientologist Tom Cruise an “overgrown child” who made diva demands and threw outrageous hissy fits.

Representatives for Scientology have denied all of her claims.