Scheana Shay Walks Red Carpet Alone Amid Bad Blood With Co-Stars!

According to new reports, Scheana Shay is once again involved in an explosive feud with her co-stars.

The 31-year-old star attended the iHeartMusic Awards with her sister Cortney and had to walk the red carpet alone while her co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright got ready for the show together and sat alongside The Bachelor alum!

It was pretty clear that the entire cast either excluded Shay from their little social group while preparing for the awards show, or Scheana decided to stay away for a reason. Either way, it was quite sad to see her out of the loop and having to walk the red carpet alone even if she is part of the Vanderpump Rules cast just as much as everyone else. What happened between them this time?

♥️🎶 #sistersister #iheartradio A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

Bringin' sexy back 🤷🏻‍♀️😉 #pumprules #bachelornation #iheartradioawards A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

As fans may already be aware, it was previously reported that 28 years old Schroeder and Scheana Shay were having bad blood and it was all because of her rekindled friendship with Lala Kent who has recently returned to the reality TV show after leaving during season 5.

As it turns out, Kent received a lot of hate because of her alleged “fat shaming” and also for criticizing Katie Maloney on the show. Because of all that, Lala Kent was taken out of the circle by Schroeder, Doute and Cartwright .

Despite the scandal, Shay denied there was any bad blood at all!

“None of them told me they were going. I had plans separately w my sister already,” she tweeted about the awards show.