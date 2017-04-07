Scheana Shay Opens Up About Her Anorexia!

Scheana Shay has been hiding something from her fans for years! Now, the secret is all out.

The Vanderpump Rules star first opened up about her battle with an eating disorder on the reunion episode, when Stassi Schroeder shockingly called her anorexic!

Now, the 31 years old reality TV star has decided to set the record straight on the matter.

Scheana, who is currently dating Robert Parks Valletta while her divorce from Mike Shay is still going on, has revealed that her eating disorder started back in college.

She explained that she was just 20 years old at the time and moving to Hollywood to try and achieve her dream of becoming an actress.

Furthermore, Scheana also added that a decade ago the beauty standard was to be skinny and the Kim Kardashian butt trend was yet to happen. But because Scheana was not so fond of working out she decided to lose weight by just starving herself.

“I remember stepping on the scale the day of my college graduation, and I was 102. I was like, ‘Yes, I’m almost under 100.’ I was proud of myself,” Shay recalled.

After some time, however, her friends started commenting that she was too skinny so she started eating regularly again but took laxatives to maintain the weight.

“I put on weight between 23 and 26 because I drank beer, wine, Champagne, Fireball, Jameson, everything with sugar, on a regular basis,” she said, adding she packed on 20 pounds of “alcohol weight.”

Despite her dark past, today Scheana has learned her lesson and keeps in shape by exercising regularly and eating healthy.

Is Stassi right and Scheana is still struggling with an eating disorder but keeping it hidden? What do you think?