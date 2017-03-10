Scheana Shay Does Not Hide Her PDA With New Man Valletta!

As fans of Vanderpump rules already know, Scheana Shay is currently going through a divorce which is yet to be finalized. However, the reality TV star is not bothered by the fact that legally she is not a free woman and has decided to show off her new man.

Shay and Robert Parks Valletta have been spotted showing a lot of PDA recently, leading people to believe that they are getting quite serious and they do not care what anyone thinks!

31 years old Scheana, and her 35 years old aspiring actor boyfriend Robert Parks Valletta have been spotted enjoying each other’s company during a Los Angeles concert.

Furthermore, the Vanderpump Rules star even posted videos that showed her nuzzling up to Valletta instead of properly watching the show, making followers jealous of their “goals” relationship.

According to reports, the pair started dating sometime around the holidays when they were also spotted together for the first time. Shortly after they made the romance public, proving they have nothing to hide.

Recently, Shay and Valletta also went on a ski trip together along with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

As you may already know, Robert Parks Valletta is a small producer, actor and host while his older sister, Amber Valletta is also involved in entertainment as she is a model and actress herself.

According to sources close to the former Vanderpump Rules couple, Scheana was already forced to face Mike over the relationship with Valletta but it is yet unclear if she is going to talk about it during the upcoming show reunion.

Meanwhile, Scheana and Mike Shay are still waiting for a judge to sign their divorce papers.