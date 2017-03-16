Scheana Shay And Lala Kent Rekindle Their Friendship And Team Up Against The “Witches!”

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are friends once again and they have been teaming up against the “Witches of WeHo!”

According to a trusty insider, “Scheana continues to build her alliance with Lala as Stassi [Schroeder], Katie [Maloney] and Kristen [Doute] slam social media photos in their friend’s face.”

Furthermore, the source also revealed that Stassi and Katie have been hanging out and going around town together more than ever!

As it turns out, “The new favorite is Brittany Cartwright,” the insider stated, adding that she’s loved by pretty much everyone as she never takes sides and remains neutral.

Furthermore, while she was on Watch What Happens Live, the 25-year-old Kent made the feud quite evident when she stated that she would “absolutely not” be friends with Schroeder and that she will continue to be by Shay’s side no matter what.

“We were buddies last year and then things kind of went south,” she claimed. “I love and adore her so much. I think she has a great heart and that’s my friend.”

As fans already know, the whole feud between the co-stars of Vanderpump Rules started as soon as Shay and Kent were caught hanging out together!

Kent was already hated by the cast because she fat-shamed them on social media as well as on the actual show.

Although the girls acted all nice to Lisa Vanderpump after the scandal and even showed their “devotion” by hanging together at their boss’ animal shelter opening, the “witches” attended iHeartRadio Awards without Shay that same week!

Scheana Shay had to walk the red carpet by herself while the rest of the cast did it together!