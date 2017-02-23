Scheana Shay Already Dating, Divorce Still Pending

Scheana Shay hasn’t even finalized her divorce yet but as it turns out, the woman is ready to mingle already. In fact, it looks like the reality TV star is already in a relationship with a very young and sexy man. Talking about rebounding!

According to trusty sources close to the Vanderpump Rules star, she has been dating an obscure Los Angeles based actor by the name of Robert Parks Valletta.

The plot thickens!

The insider also claimed that Shay arrived at the SLS Hotel alongside her new beau, Valletta and without any hesitation, introduced him as her boyfriend to her friends.

But that was not the first clue that Shay has already moved on with the aspiring actor. The new couple has even been seen together at Universal Studios once and the proud of her conquest Shay even shared a picture of them on her personal Instagram account.

It was not any type of photo, however – it was from one of their trips together, proving that they are truly serious about each other and enjoy spending memorable in each other’s company.

Shay and Valletta has been dating for months and they are so close that she even spent the winter holidays with him and his family!

Christmas parties with your family is what makes the holidays special. #lovemytribe #crew #holidays #xmas A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Dec 14, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

What is peculiar however, is that the reality TV star recently confirmed, just weeks ago, that she was in fact dating Andy Cohen. The statement was exclusively released by her on Watch What Happens Live saying that she met the “very tall” guy before the show and that he was not a “secret to friends.”

It all makes sense, however, if we are to believe what Shay’s representative stated – Sahy and Valletta are JUST FRIENDS!

Her divorce is currently waiting to be approved by a court judge. Until then she is still technically married.