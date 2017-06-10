Scheana Marie’s Feud With Vaderpump Rules Co-Stars Explodes During Season Six Filming!

Vanderpump Rules is currently mid-filming for season six, and the upcoming episodes are said to bring more drama than ever! New reports about the on-set time had revealed that the cast members are still at war and there is no chance they are going to be making out anytime soon.
As fans may already know, Scheana Marie has been feuding with Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute ever since the reality TV star rekindled her friendship with their enemy Lala Kent.
Although Scheana did manage to patch up her relationship with Doute for a short while, after Schroeder and Maloney expressed their disapproval, the short-lived friendship ended.
In addition, the three women spent National Best Friend Day with Brittany Cartwright and Marie was expectedly left out it.
But that doesn’t mean Scheana didn’t have fun as well with friends of her own.
She partied with co-stars Ariana Madix and Lala Kent instead.
But Marie gave Cartwright an awkward shout out, nevertheless. What was that about?
According to a source, Cartwright apparently has been joining the women a lot at events where Scheana was not present because she is friends with pretty much everybody!
The insider also revealed that most probably the alliances will not be shifting any time soon.
‘Katie and Stassi are besties. Scheana’s annoyed that Katie only started working at SUR again recently since Katie was busy with her wedding and getting married. Scheana and Lala are officially best friends sharing their clothes, jets, trading secrets and everything in between,’ the on-set source stated.
Whose side are you in the Vaderpump Rules war?
Do you support Stassi or Scheana?
Leave a Reply