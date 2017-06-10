Scheana Marie’s Feud With Vaderpump Rules Co-Stars Explodes During Season Six Filming!

Vanderpump Rules is currently mid-filming for season six, and the upcoming episodes are said to bring more drama than ever! New reports about the on-set time had revealed that the cast members are still at war and there is no chance they are going to be making out anytime soon.

As fans may already know, Scheana Marie has been feuding with Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute ever since the reality TV star rekindled her friendship with their enemy Lala Kent.

Although Scheana did manage to patch up her relationship with Doute for a short while, after Schroeder and Maloney expressed their disapproval, the short-lived friendship ended.

In addition, the three women spent National Best Friend Day with Brittany Cartwright and Marie was expectedly left out it.

life in lala land. #nationalbestfriendday #rooftopcinemaclub @lalaland A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

But that doesn’t mean Scheana didn’t have fun as well with friends of her own.

She partied with co-stars Ariana Madix and Lala Kent instead.

But Marie gave Cartwright an awkward shout out, nevertheless. What was that about?

It's #NationalBestFriendDay and facials with these two was the best way to celebrate! 👭 A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

According to a source, Cartwright apparently has been joining the women a lot at events where Scheana was not present because she is friends with pretty much everybody!

where my witches at #nationalbestfriendday #pumprules A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

The insider also revealed that most probably the alliances will not be shifting any time soon.

LALA Land! With my babes!#rooftopcinemaclub A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

‘Katie and Stassi are besties. Scheana’s annoyed that Katie only started working at SUR again recently since Katie was busy with her wedding and getting married. Scheana and Lala are officially best friends sharing their clothes, jets, trading secrets and everything in between,’ the on-set source stated.

So I said "do you have ranch?" and then he said "no" A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Hoodie sistas! @lalakent @jslv 🖤 A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

