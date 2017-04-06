Scheana Marie Wants To Marry Boyfriend Valletta Despite Divorce Not Being Finalized Yet!

Scheana Marie is already thinking about marrying her boyfriend Robert Parks Valletta, despite the fact that she is not a divorced woman officially yet!

The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her new relationship and admitted that a few months ago she didn’t want to even consider marriage but now that she has met Valletta she wants to get married to him one day.

Although they are taking things slow for now, the reality TV star claimed she wouldn’t date someone she “didn’t see a future with.”

After separating from her now ex-husband Mike Shay, Scheana rekindled her old love with Valletta despite the fact that she is still waiting for the judge to finalize her divorce.

Scheana and Mike did not sign a prenup and the woman is very sure she doesn’t want one with Valletta either if they decide to walk down the aisle together.

“Yeah, things didn’t go well with Shay and I, but I don’t regret not having a prenup, because if I’m marrying someone, I trust them. They’re my best friend. They’re someone I’m gonna spend my life with”

She went on to talk about Katie Maloney and how the woman told her it’s like an insurance on your marriage but Scheana still believes that this sort of marital binding puts a “damper on the relationship.”

“It’s like, well just in case, my money’s mine, and yours is yours.”

But for now, it looks like marriage is still a long time in the future. They do however have to look forward to Valletta’s appearances on Season Six.

Advertisement

Do you think Scheana and Robert should get married soon?