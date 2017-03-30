FREE NEWSLETTER
Scheana Marie Suffers Yet Another Tragic Loss Following Her Split From Mike Shay!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/30/2017
scheana marieSource: people.com

According to new reports, Scheana Marie is going through an even tougher time following her nasty divorce because someone dear to her has passed away!

The Vanderpump Rules star has recently announced that her uncle Chris was taken off life support.

Scheana seemed to be finally enjoying life in the company of her new lover, 35-years-old Robert Valletta, with whom she went on a romantic vacation not too long ago. But sadly enough, just days after the couple returned from their outing, the reality TV star had to witness her dearest uncle’s last moments.

As if that was not enough of a tragedy, the Vanderpump Rules star also revealed that her aunt passed away back in December of 2016, just a few weeks after she decided to file a divorce from her now former husband Mike Shay.

It looks like drama and sorrow just keep on following the beautiful reality TV star and we hope that at least her new romance can ameliorate the tragedy that happens all around her these days.

The former husband is yet to release public statements regarding the death of Scheana’s uncle and as far as we know, the two haven’t spoken since the reunion episode.

As fans already know, Scheana and Valletta started dating not too long after she announced the split and ever since then the two have been inseparable! They even spent the winter holidays together!

Although they have also revealed their relationship officially, it is yet to be known if Valletta will appear on season six of the show.

