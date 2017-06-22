Scheana Marie Reveals New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member?

The reality TV star revealed who might just join Vanderpump Rules for season six! The hit show could be welcoming a sexy new cast member very soon.

Even though the upcoming season is not set to air until next year, Scheana Marie shared a picture of SUR restaurant’s newest addition.

Scheana alongside her boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta visited the restaurant this week and took the opportunity to post on Instagram a photo featuring model Adam Spott and Raquel Leviss – James Kennedy’s girlfriend.

She made it very clear that the model will be joining the reality TV show with her caption.

My pageant queen and SUR's newest! @spottmeagram @raquelleviss (And yes ladies, he's single) 😏 A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Of course, nothing is official and it’s very possible that what Scheana, said was her wishful thinking.

But the fans would definitely welcome Spott on the Bravo show any day.

The mysterious model’s stunning good looks would only add to the reality series’ popularity.

As fans may already be aware, the cast members are currently filming for season six.

But for those who are searching for more drama in the meantime, they can watch Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky this summer.

As the title also suggests, the spinoff features Jax Taylor and his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright as they take their relationship to the next level, traveling to Kentucky to visit her family.

Sources say Taylor has been pressured to propose to Cartwright by her family members, but he’s been getting cold feet.

What do you think of the possible addition to the show? Would you like to see the young and hot model on Vanderpump Rules?