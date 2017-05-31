Scheana Marie Pressures Current Boyfriend To Propose Just Months After Nasty Divorce!

Scheana Marie is ready to move on from her failed marriage and make it really official with her new boyfriend. But is Robert Parks Valletta willing to ask her the big question?

It hasn’t even been too long since Scheana became a free woman, but she wants to become a wife once again.

According to sources close to the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana is pressuring her boyfriend of just four months to pop the question.

“Scheana wants a ring from Robert,” one insider stated, adding that “She is super into him.”

Meanwhile, it looks like 35-year-old Valletta doesn’t feel the same.

“He wants to focus on his TV shows,” the insider revealed, explaining that Valletta “does not want to go there” with her. At least, not yet.

Marie and Valletta started their romance back in February, just three months after she announced her divorce from husband, Mike Shay.

Their divorce was finalized earlier this month, and now Scheana already dreams of walking down the aisle once again.

Following their divorce, Marie had to pay Shay $50,000 in their settlement.

Also, Scheana’s new boyfriend was set to appear on Vanderpump Rules, but he ended up changing his mind because he hates the drama on the show.

Meanwhile, although co-star Stassi Schroeder’s lover Patrick Meagher also felt like he was unfit for the reality TV show, he made a compromise for her.

The man is set to appear on Vanderpump Rules’ season 6.

Advertisement

Do you believe Marie’s decision to get married once again is the right one?