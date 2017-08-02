Scheana Marie Is Heartbroken Her Boyfriend ‘Wants To Break Up’

As fans of Vanderpump Rules and Scheana’s followers are certainly already aware, she and her significant other Robert Parks Valletta have been dating for almost a year. But now, we have learned that the reality TV star’s relationship is already crumbling.

Scheana Marie started dating Valletta shortly after filing for divorce from her ex-husband Mike Shay back in October.

Although it seemed like she and Robert were very happy together, Scheana could be a free woman once again.

‘Rob wants to break up with Scheana. He says she is too demanding. That is why he did not go to Mexico,’ a source revealed.

The Vanderpump Rules cast took a trip to Playa del Carmen with their camera crew last week, and Marie’s boyfriend was nowhere to be found.

Scheana previously begged the man to appear on the Bravo show alongside her but Valletta refused.

The trip comes just months after Marie started pushing for a proposal from her new man.

‘Scheana wants a ring from Robert. She is super into him,’ a source revealed.

However, he just wanted to focus on his TV shows and did not want to make the next step in their relationship.

Now it looks like he may never pop the big question.

Do you think Scheana and Robert are over for good? Also, do you believe it’s better for her to be single for a while?