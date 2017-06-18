Scheana Marie Is Head Over Heels With Boyfriend Robert Parks Valetta!

Scheana Marie and her new lover seemed really happy together recently when they were spotted by the paparazzi out and about. He had his arms around her as they chatted with smiles reaching their ears.

For the fans of Vanderpump Rules and followers of Scheana, the fact that she has completely moved on from ex Mike Shay and found someone who treats her better is certainly good news.

One eyewitness stated that the 31-year-old Scheana wore a plunging little black dress and heels for their date while Robert Parks Valletta looked more casual in an all-black outfit and a black and gray jacket.

In addition, other sources confirmed that the two did not leave each other’s side the whole night.

Scheana is getting her life back together after the ugly split from Mike Shay and Valletta has definitely been a great distraction from all the drama.

It’s safe to say that the reality TV star has never looked happier.

The two started dating shortly after she filed for divorce last November and ever since then, their relationship has been getting stronger and stronger.

Robert Parks Valletta is an actor, and his sister is famous model Amber Valletta.

The couple wanted to show off their love by wearing similar outfits, with both of them sporting black during the date.

As fans may remember, following her marital problems that ended in divorce, Scheana developed depression amid rumors that Mike Shay stole money from their shared bank account to buy drugs!

She and Valetta look like they are really compatible judging by their body language.

What do you think about Scheana Marie’s new love? Do you think the two are going to last?