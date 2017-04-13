Scheana Marie Had A Meltdown When She First Saw Mike Shay After Divorce!

Scheana Marie has stated that she is over her failed marriage with Mike Shay but when she saw him again shortly after the divorce at the Vanderpump Rules reunion she totally freaked out!

The reality TV star revealed that they hadn’t talked for a month and a half before the taping and their last conversation wasn’t the most “amicable.”

She said that they fought over a post she retweeted from Stassi Schroeder.

Scheana did it because she was hurt and she felt like revenge would help. After Mike saw the retweet he screen capped it and sent it to her saying “‘Eff you. Don’t ever contact me again.’”

Scheana simply agreed and thanked him for “hurting [her] as much as [he] could.”

But when she was forced to confront her ex in front of the cameras and all of her co-stars she panicked.

“I had a full-blown panic attack. I was like, I need a shot or I need something. I was just freaking out, and I didn’t think I was going to be so emotional. But it was just everything coming back at once, and it was really difficult.”

And when she finally saw him sitting in front of her he looked like a totally different person.

As fans may already know, the 31 years old Scheana Marie filed for a divorce in November after Mike allegedly started taking drugs again. However, his family has denied he was back on any harmful substances at the time.

The two got married back in 2014 on Vanderpump Rules even though their co-stars were convinced they wouldn’t last. It looks like they were right!

Since the divorce, Marie has moved on with Robert Parks Valletta while Shay is looking for a partner on Tinder!