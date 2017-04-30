Scheana Marie And Mike Shay Fight Over Assets As Their Divorce Gets Finalized

Earlier this week, Mike Shay and Scheana Marie finalized their divorce!

According to reports, it looks like it wasn’t all peaceful as they fought over who deserves what!

The Vanderpump Rules star Scheana got a few of the most expensive assets, including their 2016 Ford Explorer ($49,000), one of their bank accounts ($1,000), and a 2009 Nissan worth $19,000.

Also, she received rights to a $31,000 retirement account.

On the other hand, Mike Shay is set to receive a whopping $50,000 from her in order to balance out their assets.

As fans may remember, Marie filed for divorce in November 2016, after just a couple of years of marriage.

The 31 years old was under the assumption that he was taking drugs once again and so she drained their accounts so he wouldn’t have access to them.

However, according to one insider close to the estranged couple, Mike insisted he was completely sober!

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the two stated in their official divorce announcement.

They also added that even though they failed as a married couple, they will continue to stay friends and support each other.

Sadly, it looks like the couple did not manage to keep their split amicable until the end.

A couple of weeks ago, Shay posted the shocking music video for his song “Grind For The Check.”

The whole thing was a major diss at Marie!

But Scheana doesn’t have a care in the world as she’s already found someone else to love – actor Robert Valletta, who seems to make her really happy.