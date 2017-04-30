FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
mel b mike shay kylie jenner Phaedra Parks khloe kardashian blac chyna catelynn lowell Chip Gaines farrah abraham abby lee miller kailyn lowry Peter Gunz gwen stefani T.I. kim kardashian Joseline Hernandez paris jackson north west katie price courtland rogers christina el moussa
Home » Entertainment

Scheana Marie And Mike Shay Fight Over Assets As Their Divorce Gets Finalized

Nick Markus Posted On 04/30/2017
0
217 Views
1


scheana marie mike shaySource: intouchweekly.com

Earlier this week, Mike Shay and Scheana Marie finalized their divorce!

According to reports, it looks like it wasn’t all peaceful as they fought over who deserves what!

The Vanderpump Rules star Scheana got a few of the most expensive assets, including their 2016 Ford Explorer ($49,000), one of their bank accounts ($1,000), and a 2009 Nissan worth $19,000.

Also, she received rights to a $31,000 retirement account.

On the other hand, Mike Shay is set to receive a whopping $50,000 from her in order to balance out their assets.

As fans may remember, Marie filed for divorce in November 2016, after just a couple of years of marriage.

The 31 years old was under the assumption that he was taking drugs once again and so she drained their accounts so he wouldn’t have access to them.

However, according to one insider close to the estranged couple, Mike insisted he was completely sober!

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the two stated in their official divorce announcement.

They also added that even though they failed as a married couple, they will continue to stay friends and support each other.

Sadly, it looks like the couple did not manage to keep their split amicable until the end.

A couple of weeks ago, Shay posted the shocking music video for his song “Grind For The Check.”

The whole thing was a major diss at Marie!

Advertisement

But Scheana doesn’t have a care in the world as she’s already found someone else to love – actor Robert Valletta, who seems to make her really happy.

Post Views: 217


Read more about mike shay scheana marie vanderpump rules

You may also like
Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Marie Feuds With Co-Stars As They Ditch Her Again!
04/18/2017
Scheana Marie Had A Meltdown When She First Saw Mike Shay After Divorce!
04/13/2017
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Spin-Off Confirmed To Air This Summer!
04/11/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *