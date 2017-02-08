‘Scary Movie’ Team Working On New ‘Star Wars’ Parody Movie

There’s one thing you can count on in the world of Hollywood: if something is successful, someone else is either going to copy it or parody it. And it doesn’t get much more successful than the juggernaut Star Wars franchise. The latest two films, Star Wars: A Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have already inspired a resurgence in the space epic genre, so it’s only suitable that a new parody film has also been announced.

Advertisement

Writer/director team Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are currently working on Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens the Last Jedi Who Went Rogue, which is prepping for a Fall 2017 shoot. Friedberg and Seltzer are no strangers to the parody genre. The duo got their start writing the spoof movies Spy Hard and Scary Movie. Since then they’ve written and directed a string of parody films, such as Date Movie, Disaster Movie, Epic Movie, Meet the Spartans, Superfast!, Vampires Suck, and The Starving Games.

Although their films are almost always at least marginally successful, they are universally reviled by critics. Every single movie Friedberg and Seltzer have directed is listed on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Worst of the Worst” list for the 2000’s. The duo’s films have almost all been nominated for the annual Golden Raspberry awards.

Star Wars is no stranger to parody. The most famous spoof of the sci-fi franchise is Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy, Spaceballs. Although Brooks has said for years that a sequel was coming, the closest we’ve gotten is a short-lived 2008 animated series. Star Wars has also been extensively parodied in recent years by the animated shows Family Guy and Robot Chicken.

Advertisement

There’s no word on casting yet for Friedberg and Seltzer’s upcoming Star Wars spoof. While the duo used to be able to attract at least a few B- and C-grade actors, their last few films have been made up of complete unknowns. They are currently filming their next film, a parody of Liam Neeson’s Taken series called Who the F#@K Took My Daughter?.