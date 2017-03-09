Scarlett Johansson’s Ex Husband Breaks His Silence On The Divorce And Custody Battle

Scarlett Johansson’s former husband is finally speaking out about their relationship and the star’s bad choices following their unexpected split, after years of staying out of the spotlight.

“Is it indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public,” Romain Dauriac has recently stated.

The beautiful actress and her former husband have together one 2 years old daughter, Rose Dorothy and the father is so desperate and afraid of losing his child that he is ready to plead with Johansson in court so that she will back down from the custody war.

“I would implore her to withdraw her actions promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table,” he revealed.

“We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can,” the loving father stated, visibly shaken.

According to new reports, Dauriac was apparently “blindsided” by his ex’s divorce filling in a New York court after they had been talking privately about the custody for five months!

“We were totally blindsided and shocked by her filing,” Hal Mayerson, Dauriac’s attorney revealed.

“She didn’t like the present schedule as it didn’t take into consideration her travel. She wanted the schedule to change based on her needs — not the child’s.”

As fans may already know, the 32 year old Hollywood star and her longtime lover tied the knot in 2014 but they ended up secretly splitting last year during the summer.