Scarlett Johansson’s Entirely Different Divorces from Romain Dauriac And Ryan Reynolds

Back in January, Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac announced that their two-year marriage had reached the end. It was Scarlett’s second divorce which the 32-years old actress handled entirely different from the one with Ryan Reynolds.

Advertisement

The Avengers actress and the 35-years old art dealer attended an art exhibition together on the exact same day when the news of their breakup emerged, so people started speculating on what was actually going on between them. Rumors say that the marriage had been over since the summer, but Scarlett and Romain have a daughter together, Rose, and apparently they were trying to remain friends and maintain a close relationship.

If this time the actress and her former French husband seem to be pretty good friends, Scarlett and Ryan Reynolds’ marriage didn’t end the same way.

The beautiful diva and the Deadpool actor divorced in 2011 and announced their split through a simple statement. Pretty cold, if you ask us. After that, the estranged couple said their goodbyes and continued with their lives. It took about three years for both Ryan and Scarlett to open up about their divorce.

Still, she admitted she didn’t know what she wanted in a relationship before meeting her daughter’s future dad and that her marriage with Ryan fell apart mostly because of their competitive natures.

Scarlett Johansson made her first red carpet appearance of 2017 on Wednesday night, when she attended the amfAR gala, where she was honored with the Award of Courage. Of course, she looked wonderful all night, smiling and showing a relaxed attitude in front of the cameras.

Advertisement

Now everyone has their eyes on how Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac will be handling their co-parenting relationship and if they will be able to stay close friends going forward.