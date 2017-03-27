Scarlett Johansson Talks “Leaving Work Stuff Behind” For Family

Scarlett Johansson, like many other women out there, knows the struggle is real when it comes to raising a family. The young actress had formerly been dating Ryan Reynolds for 2 years, but after their split in 2010, she began dating a journalist named Romain Dauriac in 2012, which she broke up with in summer of 2016 but kept secret from public eye. The couple had a daughter together, named Rose in 2014.

Scarlett is promoting a new film Ghost in the Shell, and during an interview, she discussed the importance of her 3-year-old daughter over her career.

She explained even as she was shooting the film she was still taking care of the children. She still co-parents the child with her recent ex-husband Romain Dauriac whom she officially split this month.

During an interview with People Magazine about her ex-husband, the young actress said that monogamy is very hard and her relationships tend to be very intense.

Johannson went on to explain that a person has to be able to leave all of their work-related stresses behind when they come home to their children, that way a parent can give their child the affection and care it needs.

She said she is very grateful for being able to come home to a daughter every night.

The young actress was asked about her physique for the crime-fighting cyborg. She explained she is a veteran and is very familiar with getting into shape for a film.

Johansson explained, “Getting up, going to the gym, eating clean and working a long day and then going to bed and sleeping well and getting up and doing it again the next day. You kind of fall into this routine.”

“I actually appreciate that discipline,” she explained. “It helps me focus on my job. I think when you’re that disciplined, the cheat doesn’t really exist. You’re like, ‘I earned this piece of chocolate cake. I’m going to go for it.’ You don’t even think about it.”