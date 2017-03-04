Scarlett Johansson Spotted Out With Her Little Girl After Divorce Scandal

Scarlett Johansson has recently gone through an ugly breakup that left her weary of marriage and love in general and she even swore off monogamy!

But who needs men in their lives when you have kids to pour all of your affection into?

This seems to be the beautiful actress’ new motto as she was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday, enjoying some fresh air along with her daughter, Rose just weeks after she announced her split from husband Romain Dauriac.

The 32 years old Hollywood icon was wearing comfortable clothes for the outing, just casual ripped jeans and a striped top that gave her body the capacity to move freely.

While the actress was dressed casual however, her little girl was more fancy-chic, wearing an adorable dress and carrying a matching pink purse.

As fans of Johansson are already aware, the actress announced her split from Dauriac in January, ending their relationship after only two years of being married.

However, reportedly, the former couple had been “separated since the summer,” before finally they decided to disclose the details of their relationship.

Johansson and Dauriac were last spotted together in October of last year, when they officiated the opening of their gourmet popcorn store, Yummy Pop.

But when Johansson was seen in Washington D.C. at the women’s march without her wedding ring, rumors of a split started circulating on social media and in the press.

The two got married in October of 2014 after having Rose together. Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds also for only two years, from 2008 to 2010.

Recently Scarlett Johansson stated during an interview that monogamy was “unnatural” and marriage “a lot of work.”

Judging by the luck she’s had with marriage we are not surprised she’s reached that conclusion.

Do you believe she’ll ever remarry?