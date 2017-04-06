Scarlett Johansson Slams Ivanka Trump For Refusing To Push Back Against Father’s Policies

Scarlett Johansson has a lot to say about the daughter of Donald Trump. The famous actress called the Trump heir “cowardly and uninspired” for refusing to push back against some of her father’s policies in the United States.

The Ghost in the Shell actress, who is 32-years-old, impersonated the 35-year-old on Saturday Night Live last month to critical acclaim.

Johansson appeared as Ivanka in an advertisement for a perfume called “Complicit,” saying it’s “the fragrance for the woman who can stop all this…but won’t.”

Ivanka went on CBS’s talk show with Gayle King and publicly defended herself against Johansson and Saturday Night Live writers. Trump said she thinks she is doing what is best for the country and will be making a positive impact for the nation, despite her critics’ view of her.

The movie star spoke at the Women in the World Summit on Thursday, April 6th. “It was really baffling. You can’t have it both ways,” Johansson said of Ivanka, who is now the special assistant to the president. “If you take a job as a public advocate, then you have to advocate publicly.”

The Captain America actress said Ivanka’s stance behind Trump is “old fashioned.” Ivanka defended herself by saying she stands up to her father about issues behind closed doors.

Scarlett responded by saying, “this idea that behind a great man is a great woman. What about being in front of that person or next to that person? … Powerful women often get concerned with this idea that they’re going to be seen in this unforgiving light. Screw that. … It’s so uninspired and actually really cowardly. And I was so disappointed by that interview she gave yesterday.”

Johansson empathized with Ivanka, saying her situation must be very strange considering she has never been in such a position before. Scarlett and Ivanka both grew up in New York City.

The actress commented on how well spoken, intelligent, and engaging she is, so she feels Ivanka could make a bigger difference.