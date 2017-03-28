FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Says She’s Not Ready For Dating Yet!

Todd Malm Posted On 03/28/2017
Scarlett Johannson At The Daily BeastSource: TheDailyBeast.com

It looks like Scarlett Johansson isn’t quite ready to start looking for a new man. The Tony-winner told Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show after splitting from Dauriac – who is the owner of an independent advertising agency – romance really isn’t her number one priority at the moment.

Right now, Scarlett is more concerned with her 2-year-old child Rose to which she isn’t ready to introduce to “just anyone.”

The famous actress went on to say she has a young daughter and she is very on guard. She is more concerned with who she will introduce to her young girl.

Stern told Johansson he might have some great guys, especially of the comedic type, that he could introduce to her. Stern attempted to play matchmaker by mentioning some of his A-list friends such as Orlando Bloom, John Stamos, David Spade and Louis C.K.

Johansson said people in the comedic underworld are not really for her. She went on to say a lot of comedians have a dark side, and she has her own dark side to worry about it.

The actress has previously dated celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Jack Antonoff, and Josh Harnett.

Surprisingly, the actress explained she may have a thing for guys in the culinary world. “Honestly, I’m like somebody who likes Gordon Ramsay or Anthony Bourdain. There’s a running theme.”

In the past, Scarlet has mentioned she isn’t overly fond of the monogamous tradition in general. She said to Playboy “I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,” she said, before countering, “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person.”

Maybe a man of the culinary persuasion can convince her otherwise.

