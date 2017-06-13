Scarlett Johansson Says Her New Movie Rough Night Is Not A ‘Chick Flick’

At the premiere of her new film, Scarlett Johansson talked about her upcoming movie, Rough Night, which is currently being discussed as a ‘chick flick,’ and Johansson has had enough.

The 32-year-old actress said to E News, ‘what’s been amusing is that I’ve had several individuals saying things to me as we have been doing press for the film that it is a ‘ladies movie’ about ‘four girls’ and I’m like, ‘Well, not necessarily.”

The star of Avengers explained, ‘it seems passé that to say that a film is a ‘ladies movie.’ Once we can accept that women are funny and that we allow ourselves to talk about taboo subjects and take the stigma off them, then I see it’s a lot more of an inclusive environment.’

According to the actress, the upcoming production is ‘salty,’ rather than ‘raunchy.’

‘It’s funny I don’t even think about this film as being raunchy, but I guess it’s a little salty. What appealed to me is that the script is damn funny and it made me laugh out loud to myself, and I don’t think that’s ever happened before.’

Scarlett isn’t the only person who enjoyed working on Rough Night.

Kate McKinnon gushed about her talented costars, Johannson, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoe Kravitz.

Kate explained, ‘there is so much love there. I’m not even sure why we just instantly had the feeling of a fourth-grade sleepover.’

McKinnon got along with her castmates phenomenally.

When speaking about Scarlett, she explained, ‘She’s hilarious. She was just instantly so funny and was so great at improvising, and it was just exciting to watch her do comedy, as well as be so grounded.’