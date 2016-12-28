Scarlett Johansson is the Highest Grossing Actor of 2016

2016 it’s almost over and most people cannot wait for this year to end. It was one of the worst 12 months in history as so many amazing legends passed away, leaving behind a very bitter taste in our mouths. Even now, in the last month of 2016, it seems as if the body count is unstoppable.

For some people, however, 2016 was their glory year.

Scarlett Johansson is one of them, as the star managed to rise to a new level of success and became the highest grossing actor, topping the annual Forbes list. Her films brought in a total of $1.2 billion worldwide.

The list also included Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. who tied for the second place, followed by Margot Robbie. Congratulations to all!

The most successful role of Johansson was of course Black Widow in Captain America: Civil War, grossing more than $1.15 billion on itself. Her role in Hail, Caesar! was also unexpectedly high grossing.

“Captain America: Civil War” was the highest grossing movie of the year, reason for which Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans were also placed high on the list.

Johansson was not only the highest grossing actor this year, but she actually broke the record for the highest grossing actress in history! In June, Box Office Mojo reported that movies featuring the star grossed $3.3 billion in domestic box office revenue.

Because of her being an exception and earning so much, Johansson stated earlier this year, that she felt “a little obnoxious” talking about wage differences in Hollywood between men and women.

“I am very fortunate, I make a really good living, and I’m proud to be an actress who’s making as much as many of my male peers at this stage. I think every woman has [been underpaid], but unless I’m addressing it as a larger problem, for me to talk about my own personal experience with it feels a little obnoxious. It’s part of a larger conversation about feminism in general.”