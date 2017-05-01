Scarlett Johansson Invites Incredible Look-Alike Grandma For A Drink!

There is no doubt that celebrities live extraordinary lives and we always assume they’ve just seen all but in reality, they still get fascinated when the find their doppelgangers just like any of us!

It’s just a rare occurrence, and that’s why even stars like Scarlett Johansson get floored when stumbling upon their perfect look-alikes.

Recently, the famous actress was informed that there was someone who could have passed for her in a public situation! However, that could only happen with the help of a time machine because the woman is not a young aspiring star as expected, but a 72-year-old grandmother.

The woman’s name is Geraldine, and her grandson, also known as Reddit user denverjoel shared a photo of his grandmother when she was younger. The similarities are undeniable! If we didn’t know any better, we’d think it was really the actress!

But the best part of the story is the fact that Johansson, after being “inundated” with requests to check out the post, she did just that.

She was so taken aback by how much they looked alike that the actress decided to post a video in which she invited Geraldine for a drink!

“I saw that you were, quote, ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face,” Scarlett said.

“I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

Besides, she also invited the lucky grandma to the premiere of her new film, Rough Night and offered to cover all the costs.

We hope Geraldine will not miss the opportunity and will take on the offer.

Fans are very curious to see how Scarlett Johansson will look like as a grandma!