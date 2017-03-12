Scarlett Johansson Becomes Ivanka Trump On SNL!

On this week’s Saturday Night Live show, Scarlett Johansson turned into the nation’s first daughter, Ivanka Trump and her impersonation was diabolically genius!

Alec Baldwin started the Presidential impersonation first and afterwards, Johansson, who wore a blonde wig and smoky eye makeup stepped into Ivanka’s role in a mock commercial for her new fragrance, “Complicit.”

“She’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s complicit,” the voice presented in the commercial while Johansson posed for the camera.

“She’s a woman who knows what she wants, and knows what she’s doing.”

The fake perfume spot also included criticism for Ivanka’s support for women’s rights.

“A feminist. A champion. An advocate for women. Like…how?”

It then went on to talk about how the President’s bad reputation could affect his favorite daughter’s career.

“She’s loyal. Devoted. Probably should have bounced after that whole Access Hollywood bus thing,” the sultry commercial voice continued as the audience laughed.

“Complicit. A fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but won’t,” the commercial ended, putting the blame on the very capable and aware Ivanka who yet chooses to ignore her father’s faulty policies.

As fans already know, Saturday Night Live has been doing a great job impersonating the entire Trump family as well as Donald Trump’s supporters and team but did not manage to find someone quite like Johansson to play Ivanka until now!

SNL created great parody versions of Steve Bannon as the Grim Reaper, Donald Trump Jr. as an American Psycho wannabe and his brother Eric as a buffoon.

It took some time to find a perfect actor for one of the most important people in Trump’s life – Ivanka. Margot Robbie and Vanessa Bayer have played her before as guests on SNL but not since Trump won the office.

What did you think of Scarlett Johansson’s Ivanka Impersonation?

Let us know in the comment section below!