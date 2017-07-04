Scarlett Johansson and SNL’s Colin Jost Spotted Hanging Out Yet Again! – Is It Serious?

ScarJo and Colin Jost are back together! We know that the pair hasn’t said anything official about their personal lives as of late, but we know they’re at least hanging out, considering they were spotted hanging out in New York.

After their brief hiatus, Scarlett and Colin have rekindled their romance, according to a source that talked to People Magazine.

The actress and the SNL star were spotted having dinner together at the Hunting Inn’s Palm restaurant in East Hampton, New York.

The outing comes just a few weeks after Johansson was photographed holding hands with her high-profile entertainment lawyer, Kevin Yorn, in New York City, and a source said that the romance had “been a long time coming.”

At the time, their relationship seemed to be going very well, and a source corroborated that story.

An insider previously revealed, “They’ve known each other for a very, very long time and genuinely liked each other outside of their working relationship. Romantically, things developed organically. There’s always been an attraction there.”

However, it appears that the couple is not seeing each other anymore, at the moment anyway.

Before her short fling with the entertainment lawyer, Scarlett and Jost were seen kissing in May at SNL’s season finale after party according to Page Six.

A source went on to say to E! News that the fling had been going on for awhile.

Apparently, Scarlett likes to diversify her options in men. In an recent interview, the star criticized the double standard where men are allowed to see a lot of women, but men are not.

However, that’s a story for another day.

The couple was later caught eating together at The East Pole restaurant in New York City.

As everyone knows by now, the Rough Night actress separated from her French husband Romain Dauriac last year after just two years of marriage. The former love birds share a daughter together who is just 2-years-old. As for the history of Jost’s relationships, Colin previously dated Rashida Jones for three years.