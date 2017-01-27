Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Surprising Split

After six years of being an item, Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have called it quits! The couple had dated for four years and had been married for two years.

Information on the split was confirmed by Johansson’s reps in a statement to People magazine on the 25th of January 2017. The A-lister and her husband, Romain, a French journalist, got married back in 2014 in a small private ceremony and managed to keep the secret for weeks after!

Known to be vigorously private, very little is known of the relationship between the two former lovebirds. The two are reported to have met two years after Johansson’s divorce from then husband, Ryan Reynolds. Scarlett said that she immediately fell head over heels for the Frenchman’s intellect.

The couple was last photographed together in December, though it is believed they were already separated at the time. Though unexpected to the public, the split was not as random as many thought!

The two had been living in separate homes for months now according to insider sources, and none of them was holding out hope for a reconciliation.

The split has been described as mutual and the couple who co-founded and co-own a gourmet popcorn brand, will both remain actively involved in its day-to-day operations. So what next after the divorce?

The former couple is reported to have signed a prenup, making financial splits in the divorce a sealed deal. Most importantly, Scarlett had just given birth to their first and only child, Rose Dorothy, just a few months prior to the breaking of the divorce news, and they intend to make co-parenting their main focus!

No one knows where they will decide to live to make this happen, but all in all, we can only hope all is settled friendly!