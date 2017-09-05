Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Were Spotted Kissing In The Rain During Labor Day Bash

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were seen when they were locking lips in the rain while also dancing to the performance of Diana Ross during a Hamptons party over Labor Day weekend. Some witnesses said that the couple ‘kissed outside and didn’t care that it was raining.’

The annual party was attended by lots of big names in the entertainment industry and the business world as well.

The party usually includes a bonfire and bars on the beach, but this year the plan was ruined by nasty weather.

On the other hand, the rain didn’t stop Scarlett and Colin from showing off their love to each other.

Scarlett and Colin were first seen kissing back in May during the after-party for SNL season finale.

‘They would make out a bit, then go back to talking,’ an insider said at that time.

‘They were at the bar in front of everyone…they made out at least twice. Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.’

The following month, things seemed to heat up even more between the two, and they were seen at a dinner date.

‘They were holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy,’ an eyewitness previously told Us Weekly.

A post shared by Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

They were also seen ‘really chill and super nice’ over the evening.

Scarlett, who filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac earlier this year, has recently admitted that she doesn’t consider monogamy a natural thing.

‘I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea,’ she explained. ‘And the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it is natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.’