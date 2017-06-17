Scarlett Johansson Admits To Getting Tipsy With Her Grandma Doppelganger

Scarlett Johansson got to party with her doppelganger grandma. The 32-year-old actress told Stephen Colbert that she and her grandma look-alike had drinks together.

In April, a picture of young Geraldine Dodd was posted on Reddit by Reddit user Denverjoel. Joel also wrote a caption on the photo that reads, ‘My grandma looked like Scarlett Johansson when she was younger.’

The viral picture was taken when Geraldine was just 22.

According to Joel, his grandma told him that she was ‘drunk as a skunk’ when the photo was taken.

In the photo, Geraldine was sitting beside her late husband.

It didn’t take long for the picture to gain so much popularity and many people left their comments including Johansson.

The Rough Night actress posted a video for Geraldine and Johansson acknowledged their remarkable similarities.

She also invited Geraldine and Joel to the premiere of Rough Night.

In the video, Johansson said, ‘I have been inundated with e-mails and messages about how much we look alike, so I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap! I want to meet you in person. I saw that you were quote ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.’

‘Do you want to come to see Rough Night with me? Be my guest?’ Johansson continued. ‘We’re a bunch of partying girls, so it’s a good running theme, and I’ll cover all your hidden costs. I’ll see you at the bar. Be there or be square!’

On The Late Show, the actress told Stephen Colbert how she came to know about her doppelganger.

She also told Colbert that Geraldine came to the premiere of her latest movie.

‘She came to the Rough Night premiere, and we did get kind of trashed,’ the actress said. ‘She is so nice! Geraldine! Can she party? Oh my God, she’s a lush. She was such a nice woman though, honestly, it was wonderful to meet her.’

Advertisement

Looks like Johansson and Geraldine really hit it off good. In fact, the actress is planning to visit her grandma twin in Arkansas. We wish their friendship lots of happiness.