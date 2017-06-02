Scarlett Johansson Addresses The Female Sexuality Stigma And Says That If You Have A Healthy Sexual Attitude, You Will End Up Labeled As Loose

The Cosmopolitan cover girl, Scarlett Johansson, is known to be very vocal about issues she is passionate about. For the July issue, she faced many of the subjects head on, and the first one is people who are having troubles with women talking about sex.

‘When women talk about enjoying sex, it’s almost forbidden. Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a slut. You have no morals, and you’re seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can’t be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious that is still taboo.’

Johansson is also a public supporter of Planned Parenthood and of the access to healthcare that this particular organization represents which is another controversial issue.

She told the magazine also that there is no shame in talking about the women’s reproductive rights because they are something worth fighting for and something that we must continue to protect.

The star’s activism has been visible online and offline especially over the past presidential election, and she is hopeful that the desire to speak up will reveal itself in her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, as well.

She stated that whenever you speak in public you take a risk upon yourself and it is possible that you will end up losing some followers, but, if you have something important to speak about, then you should do it because it might have a high impact someday.

She hopes that her daughter will also find her voice and that she will become able to engage anyone in more topics.

The actress admitted that she grew up in an environment that has encouraged activism, and she has never thought about the effect that it would have on her career, but it really is a luxury and not everyone can afford it.

Johansson expressed her views in a public manner, and she keeps wondering how First Daughter Ivanka Trump manages her outlook on the issue especially if we take into consideration her affiliation with President Donal Trump’s White House. She also said that she is not expecting that Ivanka will come out and talk about all these issues given the fact that she doesn’t believe in them and maybe that she is also afraid of being abandoned by her father.