Scared For His Life Bob Marley Hired Gambino Mobsters As Security During His NYC Concerts!

According to new reports, it looks like the reggae icon was scared for his life. We have learned that Bob Marley feared an ambush from native Jamaica hit squads. Because desperate times call for desperate measures, the artist hired Gambino mobsters to be his security during New York City concerts.

A new tell-all has revealed that during his landmark 1980 shows in NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Marley hired Gambino mob soldiers to watch his back.

At the time, the star had already been the victim of a failed assassin’s attack in his native Jamaica and was still carrying the bullet in his arm.

The author of So many Things to Say, Roger Steffens claims that the I Shot the Sheriff singer paid the Mafia for protection because he was terrified of another ambush.

According to Steffens, Bob Marley brokered the deal with the late Joe Piney Armone at Sparks Steak House.

Just five years later, that same eatery would become the site of crime boss Paul Castellano‘s rubout.

Although the outlaws did a very good job protecting Bob Marley while he was doing his thing on stage, the real reason why the icon died was out of their control.

In fact, no one was able to save Marley from the cancer that took his life the very next year – not even medical experts.

Are you surprised reggae star Bob Marley was so scared for his life that he called for the mobsters’ help?