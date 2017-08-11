FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Scared Britney Spears Increases Security After Crazed Fan Rushes On Stage During Las Vegas Performance!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/11/2017
Britney SpearsSource: popcrush.com

We have learned that Britney Spears’ security is being increased at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas due to one crazy fan climbing on stage with the star while she was performing. Naturally, the diva was left shaking by the startling experience.

This week, the singer’s security guards, as well as her dancers, jumped in to stop the 37-year-old troublemaker Jess Webb after he rushed on stage, crashing Spears’ performance during the last song.

According to a source, they are currently reviewing the faulty security measures that led to such a shocking incident.

Apparently, the man got really close to her, and that really scared the performer.

‘After the Ariana Grande tragedy top performers need to know that venues are totally secure and that the wrong people cannot get too close to them,’ the insider noted.

Before rushing on stage, the crazed man was allegedly acting in a ‘disorderly fashion.’

Eyewitnesses recall how the terrified Spears held onto her security guards, asking whether or not he had a gun while the man was being subdued.

After the perpetrator was taken away, Spears was also led off the stage.

Following the incident, Webb was arrested for trespassing which means he did not have any malicious intent – at least that we know of.

Still, the whole thing was actually terrifying for the singer who thought the man had a gun.

All in all, it does look like things could have ended a lot worse, and we are glad they are taking the proper measures to better the security and avoid similar occurrences in the future.

Are you shocked to learn about the scary incident? Do you think the man was trying to hurt Spears?

