Savannah Guthrie Shares Makeup-Free Photo With New Baby, ‘Today’ Show Return Date

As it turned out the rumors about Megyn Kelly taking Savannah Guthrie’s spot were inaccurate. Early Wednesday morning, Guthrie took to Twitter to delight her fans with two great updates. First, she shared a beautiful picture of herself with no makeup holding her baby boy, Charley, who was born in December. The happy and proud mother is beaming with joy as she holds baby Charley who is cute as a button in jean overalls and a white t-shirt.

It must be said the 45-year-old co-anchor looked dazzling in the make-up free photo. However, the two-month-old baby stole the picture with his amazing blue eyes.

The journalist and attorney used the caption to announce the date of her return on the Today show. After three months of maternity leave, on March 3rd, 2017, Savannah Guthrie will take her spot alongside Al Roker, Matt Lauer, and the rest of the gang on the morning show.

Mrs. Guthrie tweeted: “Hey, little one, you’re not the *only* good reason to wake up early!! I’m headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all!” The former White House correspondent also used her platform to wish Hoda Kotb all the best after she revealed that she had adopted a baby girl named Haley.

Guthrie shared: “Charley is so excited for his new friend, Haley Kotb. Congrats hodakotb!!!!!” She added: “Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley – a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE.”

Along with the exciting news of her return to Today, the new mother also lamented about her fight to lose the baby weight. She claimed that it has been very hard to drop the pounds and she is therefore not able to wear her old dresses.

It was previously argued that Kelly’s arrival on NBC was causing Guthrie sleepless nights and headaches, now her fans can rest assured that she will be back.