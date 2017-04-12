Savannah Guthrie Praises Megyn Kelly As Gayle King Brings Up ‘TODAY’ Rumors At Event

Savannah Guthrie praised Megyn Kelly as Gayle King brought up debunked rumors about Matt Lauer and other “TODAY” show anchors freaking out about her arrival on NBC.

The crème de la crème of television anchors recently took part in The Hollywood Reporter’s first Anchor Roundtable to talk about fake news, Donald Trump’s administration, Vladimir Putin’s meddling in the 2016 presidential race, and the scandals caused by FBI Director James Comey.

Members of the roundtable included ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, FOX’s Bret Baier, CBS’ Gayle King, and Jake Tapper who anchors CNN’s “The Lead” and “State of the Union.” However, at some point, the conversation turned to TV’s golden girl, Megyn Kelly.

In January, after a decade on the Fox News Channel, the host of “The Kelly File” moved to the Peacock Network.

The move gave birth to numerous rumors about Lauer and Guthrie fearing FOR their positions on “TODAY” after Tamron Hall and Al Roker were reassigned to other hours – prompting Hall to quit.

The network denied the allegations. At the event, Guthrie, 45, spoke for the first time about Kelly’s arrival to the morning lineup.

The host asked Baier the following question: “You worked with Megyn Kelly for a long time, Bret. Now Savannah is going to begin working with Megyn. What is the one thing Savannah should know about Megyn?”

Baier praised Kelly by saying: “She has an amazing sense of humor. And she can cut up, like just suddenly turn it on.”

Guthrie said she had many things in common with Kelly and added: “She and I have a lot in common, actually. We both went to law school and then ran screaming for our lives away from the law. We both came up in D.C. But yeah, we’re excited to have her. I think she’s going to be great. We feel lucky. We feel like it was a great get.”

King brought up the rumors of fighting between the TV personalities.

Oprah’s BBF stated: “Well, not if you believe what we’re reading in the papers.”

Guthrie hit back and added: “Well, I appreciate that, Gayle! You need to read a better paper.”

Baier interjected: “Here is fake news out there, Gayle.”

King replied by: “So I’ve heard. (Laughter.) But Megyn Kelly is terrific. I’m excited that she’s coming back on TV.”

Kelly’s show will begin in the summer.