Savannah Guthrie In Danger Of Being Replaced By Megyn Kelly After Mistake!

Savannah Guthrie is ready to take her rightful place on the Today show and she is showing everyone that nothing can stop her from coming back to work, not even the responsibilities of being a mother to her newborn and toddler.

In fact, the host is determined to do both and so, the staffers of Today should get used to seeing two year old Vale as well as her baby Charley a lot more on set from now on.

The 45 year old mother of two was “surprised” by Michael Feldman, her husband and baby daddy on Friday’s show when he brought Charley and Vale along with him to see her.

As fans may already know, Savannah Guthrie took a break from the talk show back in December when she took a maternity leave and until now, she’s only returned once in order to properly celebrate Matt Lauer’s 20th anniversary with the show.

Furthermore, rumors of Savannah being replaced by Fox’s newest addition, Megyn Kelly were everywhere and reports made the speculations seem even more legitimate, not only in the eyes of the public but also for Guthrie who was completely unaware of the network’s plans.

On March 1, Savannah Guthrie returned to the show and it seems like she was eager to make sure she still had the job as she returned two days earlier than expected. Unfortunately, as soon as she was back she made the infamous mistake of calling Lauer “Mike.”

Was the mistake so great that it could cost her job?

“Everyone is just on edge, all the time,” a trusty insider claimed about the atmosphere on set.

“Even when they’re up, they don’t know what’s going to happen.”