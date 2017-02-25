Savannah Guthrie Hurries To Reclaim Her Spot At Today Amid Megyn Kelly Drama

On Thursday, February 23, Savannah Guthrie was spotted out with her children in Soho.

As you may already know, the experienced host has taken a short break from the Today show in order to give birth and take care of her newborn in the first couple of months.

Now that her maternity leave is over, Guthrie cannot wait to reclaim her position at Today. Her return however is amid Megyn Kelly’s Today debut drama and the uncertainty continues among the hosts behind the camera.

Despite the entire NBC’s anxiety regarding bringing Megyn Kelly on board, Guthrie seemed unbothered by it as she pushed a stroller around New York City and smiled for the cameras.

It looks like these days, Guthrie is the only one who looks at the situation with calm as NBC has been plagued by drama lately.

But is she that calm or is it just a front for the paparazzi? According to a trusty source, Guthrie has been “terrified” about her position at Today since Megyn Kelly was hired.

In an effort to secure her spot she even stopped by to honor Matt Lauer during his 20th anniversary while she was on her maternity leave.

In January, NBC officially stated that they will NOT replace Guthrie with Kelly.

It was reported however, that Megyn Kelly might take Kathie Lee and Hoda Kobt’s time slot.

Despite those statements, Guthrie has not yet breathed a sigh of relief and she wants to return as soon as possible just to make sure she still has her job.

What do you think will happen to Guthrie? Will Kelly replace her?

Let us know in the comment section below!