Savannah Guthrie Defends Megyn Kelly Amid Her Today Show Scandal

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie has decided to stand up for Megyn Kelly following her controversial first few episodes of her own segment on the Today Show. While pretty much everybody has been slamming the TV personality for asking uncomfortable and even offensive questions to her guests, it looks like Guthrie has a different opinion.

During her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the well-known TV journalist did not hesitate to take Kelly’s side.

‘I think she has got the eyes of the world upon her and I think everybody can relate to how nerve-wracking that is. But I think she is awesome, I think the show looks fantastic. I mean, it looks beautiful. And we are thrilled to have her. She is doing a lot — she has a lot of different things she can do, and I think she’s awesome,’ Guthrie praised her co-worker.

As those who watch the Today Show certainly remember, during her newly added segment, Megyn Kelly rubbed guest Jane Fonda the wrong way when instead of talking about her new movie, she proceeded to inquire about her plastic surgery.

In an interview that followed her appearance on the show, the 69-year-old actress stated that it looked like the bad place and time to talk about her procedures.

However, Guthrie stated that cringy and awkward moments like that take place a lot on live TV and it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Cohen agreed with Savannah saying that Kelly got too much bad rep for that one question when in fact he had asked that sort of question before as well.

Guthrie added that she has too!

Do you believe everybody overreacted just because it was Megyn Kelly and they had high or even unrealistic expectations of her?