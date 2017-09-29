FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
luke bryan donald trump megyn kelly kelly ripa Eniko Parrish jeremy meeks john legend jane fonda adam levine cardi b Chip Gaines alec baldwin blake shelton Sam Heughan mandy moore kanye west kelly clarkson Joanna Gaines Kelly Dodd abby lee miller kendall jenner kourtney kardashian katy perry
Home » TV Shows

Savannah Guthrie Defends Megyn Kelly Amid Her Today Show Scandal

Nick Markus Posted On 09/29/2017
3
5.2K Views
2


savannah-guthrie-megyn-kellySource: people.com

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie has decided to stand up for Megyn Kelly following her controversial first few episodes of her own segment on the Today Show. While pretty much everybody has been slamming the TV personality for asking uncomfortable and even offensive questions to her guests, it looks like Guthrie has a different opinion.

During her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the well-known TV journalist did not hesitate to take Kelly’s side.

‘I think she has got the eyes of the world upon her and I think everybody can relate to how nerve-wracking that is. But I think she is awesome, I think the show looks fantastic. I mean, it looks beautiful. And we are thrilled to have her. She is doing a lot — she has a lot of different things she can do, and I think she’s awesome,’ Guthrie praised her co-worker.

As those who watch the Today Show certainly remember, during her newly added segment, Megyn Kelly rubbed guest Jane Fonda the wrong way when instead of talking about her new movie, she proceeded to inquire about her plastic surgery.

In an interview that followed her appearance on the show, the 69-year-old actress stated that it looked like the bad place and time to talk about her procedures.

However, Guthrie stated that cringy and awkward moments like that take place a lot on live TV and it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Cohen agreed with Savannah saying that Kelly got too much bad rep for that one question when in fact he had asked that sort of question before as well.

Guthrie added that she has too!

Advertisement

Do you believe everybody overreacted just because it was Megyn Kelly and they had high or even unrealistic expectations of her?

Post Views: 5,171

Read more about megyn kelly savannah guthrie today show

Advertisement

You may also like
Megyn Kelly Struggling To Book New ‘Today’ Guests Amid Show Controversy
09/28/2017
Jane Fonda Fires Back After Awkward Megyn Kelly Show Appearance
09/28/2017
Jane Fonda And Robert Redford Talk ‘Our Souls At Night’ On ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ As Jane Dodges Plastic Surgery Question, Watch Video
09/27/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Elissa
09/29/2017 at 1:48 pm
Reply

Fonda is the fakest person around. Go back to Vietnam!


Sally Soles
09/29/2017 at 12:24 pm
Reply

I feel that Megyn Kelly was not going out of the way and to be wrong about Jane Fonda everybody in Hollywood has it done so what is the big deal I think Megyn Kelly’s new show is going to be great she has a great personality she’s doing more than anybody else is doing by standing and talking to the people and then sitting down I think she’s great so Jane Fonda please do not be offended please


gayle
09/29/2017 at 11:33 am
Reply

Overreacted? Absolutely — and not just to the Fonda deal; they’ve been after her all week. I’m not a big Megyn fan but, c’mon people, lighten up.

As for Fonda — she’s much more despicable. Go live in Vietnam.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *