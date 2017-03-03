Savannah Guthrie Debuts New Baby Charley On ‘Today’ Show

Savannah Guthrie had a major surprise for fans and co-anchors of the Today show – she brought out her entire family this morning.

Cute faces and crazy jokes ruled the morning talk show.

Carson Daly led the show’s “Guess the Guest” segment, and gave the following clues: “The person we are about to meet is losing his hair, has a hard time focusing, and is known to hit the bottle.”

Matt Lauer, who might or might not have been joking, said that he fits all three descriptions.

Lauer confessed: “This is me. I am all three of those things.”

As it turned out, Carson was actually describing Guthrie’s adorable three-month-old baby boy, Charley, who emerged on the set with his big sister, Vale, and his father, Mike Feldman.

Vale, 2, had no interest in the other television personalities and ran to her mother’s arms for a big hug.

Al Roker, Daly, and Lauer had a lot to say about the fact that Charley is losing his hair and that he should have spent more time getting his makeup done – whatever that means.

After gushing over her newborn son’s smile and hair, Guthrie moved on to her daughter, Vale, who was busy eating a lollipop.

According to the happy mother, Vale is very “smiley” and loves to boss people around.

Moving on to the awkward portion of the show, courtesy of Lauer, of course.

Earlier this week, Guthrie accidentally confused her husband’s name, Mike, with her costar’s and called him Matt.

Lauer reminded viewers of the confusion, and Feldman, who did not seem bothered by the blunder, said: “I told Vale right before we went on that when she sees Uncle Matt she should say, Daddy.”

An emotional Guthrie concluded the segment with: “I just had to show them off. I am so happy, and we had the best time. End of maternity leave this week, and I just thought, well this is what I have been doing. I have been hanging out with these wonderful people.”

Are you happy Guthrie is back? Do you miss Tamron Hall?