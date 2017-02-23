Savannah Guthrie Announces Return To The Today Show – What About Megyn Kelly?

The veteran Savannah Guthrie is not just going to let Megyn Kelly take her spot without a little fight.

The famous co-host has decided to reclaim her old job and has made it very clear on social media that there is no doubt she will return to The Today Show.

After spending a little over three month away from the camera, Guthrie has realized she misses being in the spotlight and finally publicly announced her well awaited return to the Today Show.

Amid the scandals the network has been going through with all the other hosts that had to make way for their new addition – Megyn Kelly, Guthrie decided to come back, making things even more complicated!

The 45 year old anchor recently posted a picture on Instagram that showed her holding her 2 month old baby in her arms.

The caption read:

“Hey, little one, you’re not the *only* good reason to wake up early!! 💕I’m headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all!”

It definitely sounds like returning to the Today Show is something she’s been looking forward to.

The feelings are reciprocated.

“Oh my gosh! @SavannahGuthrie returns on March 3rd, and we could not be more excited!” tweeted the Today official Twitter page.

As you may already be aware of, after Guthrie briefly left in early January, a huge scandal erupted.

NBC announced they had hired Fox news anchor Megyn Kelly who was to play a very important role at the network.

Rumors started that Kelly would be taking over Today, and Tamron Hall quit following her firing from the 9 am slot.

“Everyone is just on edge, all the time,” claimed a source.

“They don’t know what’s going to happen.”