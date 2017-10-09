Savannah Guthrie And Matt Lauer Avoiding ‘Toxic’ Megyn Kelly: ‘Everyone Wants To Get Away From The Bad Smell!’

It is safe to say that Megyn Kelly hasn’t been making any friends at NBC. According to a source at the network, the spotlight stealer is so hated among her co-workers that even friendly Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer are snubbing her!

Apparently, the two go out of their way to leave her out of everything just so that she becomes very aware of the fact that she’s unwanted there.

As you may already know, ever since she has been hired back in September, the other NBC stars have been very upset because of her ruining the show’s ratings but still receiving an ‘obscene’ salary.

Ever since Kelly got her own segment on the Today show, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s segment has also been losing audience as a result of Megyn’s ratings disaster.

‘Don’t expect to see Matt and Megyn at lunch anytime soon — She’s become so toxic everyone wants to stay away from the bad smell,’ the insider dished.

Even the execs that had nothing to do with her hiring think Megyn Kelly’s whopping $69 million that she is set to receive for her three-year-long contract is a ‘slap in the face’ to the stars that have been with the network for a much longer period of time.