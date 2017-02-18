Savannah Chrisley’s Dad Breaks Down – “I’m Not Going To Burry You!”

Savannah Chrisley has recently been involved in a car accident and rushed to the hospital.

Now, in a preview for the return of Chrisley Knows Best, her father, Todd Chrisley is shown breaking down over his beloved daughter’s dangerous crash.

“To have someone say your daughter has been in an accident and you have to come to the hospital, that is the phone call I have dreaded,” Todd cried in the trailer.

“You are my child, but I’m not going to bury you because God did not send me here equipped to do that.”

The 19 year old did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, but broke a few ribs upon crashing into a guardrail.

“Vehicle one was traveling south bound on Interstate 65 near Armory Drive,” the police report read.

“The driver of vehicle number one advised officers that her foot became tangled up in the floor mat and then behind the brake pedal in the process of trying to free her foot.”

Savannah wrote on Instagram: “We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all.”

But Savannah wasn’t off the road for long, as she was back behind the wheel only a week later.

“Who say I ain’t brave,” Todd captioned a photo of his daughter driving.

The upcoming episodes will also feature Savannah’s brother, Chase getting a new dog, his wife Julie recovering from bunion surgery and Todd trying to get his “zoo under control!”