Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Dating NBA Rookie Luke Kennard And Where Todd Chrisley FIts Into Their Relationship

It has to be hard to be the guy who dates Todd Chrisley’s daughter. The Chrisley Knows Best star runs a tight ship and he tries to always know what’s going on with his famous offspring. Recently, Savannah Chrisley opened up about her relationship with Detroit Pistons rookie Luke Kennard and it turns out that Todd has been involved in their relationship, as expected.

Chrisley Knows Best wrapped Season 5 on the USA network in April and there are rumors that the Chrisleys might be moving to another network. That’s probably why Savannah and Todd Chrisley appeared as guests on E’s Daily Pop.

While they were there, co-hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester, and Carissa Culiner wanted the scoop on Savannah’s relationship with rising NBA star Luke Kennard.

Savannah and Luke have been getting pretty serious lately and many fans of Chrisley Knows Best have wondered what Todd thinks of it all.

It turns out that Savannah’s famous father approves of her man. That doesn’t mean he’s letting Savannah run all over the place, though.

“Honestly, I wasn’t [afraid] because, for the first time, he’s an awesome human being,” Savannah gushed.

“There was no hesitation about it. It started off very pure and right. [Todd] was involved from the very beginning. That’s the way to do it.”

Savannah hasn’t always been upfront with her dad about the boys she was dating. Previously, she preferred to hide her suitors from Todd Chrisley because he is strict and likely wouldn’t have liked her choice in boyfriends.

“She has been a ‘Shady Sheila’ in her past,” Todd said of Savannah. “We don’t have to worry about that because Luke is a wonderful, fine young man whose integrity and morals are beyond reproach. His family is just wonderful, good, God-fearing people.”

As for how Savannah and Luke met, it turns out that they just happened to be eating out with their respective families in Los Angeles when Luke noticed his girlfriend’s beauty.

Savannah said that they were seated near each other in a restaurant, prompting Luke to look her up on Instagram and flatter her with compliments.

Savannah and Luke started dating not long after the restaurant encounter. Fast forward to now and it looks like Savannah and her basketball star boyfriend are getting pretty serious.

During the interview, Todd complimented Savannah and Luke on their good looks. It seems that Todd values great genetics almost as much as he cares about morals and values.

“They make a great looking couple,” Todd quipped. “I can’t have somebody ratchet coming in here trying to tear up my DNA.”

Savannah took the bait and started talking about babies. The Chrisley Knows Best star said that she can’t handle having an ugly baby.

It sounds like Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard are pretty serious and possibly even headed for the altar. Good thing Todd Chrisley approves.