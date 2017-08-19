Savannah Chrisley And Luke Kennard Split After 4 Months Of Dating

It looks like rumors that there was trouble in paradise for Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard were true. The Chrisley Knows Best star and her NBA rookie boyfriend have called it quits. Considering that Todd Chrisley defended his daughter’s relationship just last week, it’s safe to say that he is probably pretty broken up about it.

News that Savannah Chrisley is back on the market came straight from her. She gave a statement to E! News after the break up to set the record straight amid quite a few rumors.

“The last 4 months I have been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” Savannah said.

“I was brought up to know my worth. I am 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended,” she continued. “I will forever love the Kennard family.”

Last week when Todd was taking up for Savannah and Luke, he made mention of “the noise.” It turns out that the noise may have been rumors that Luke Kennard may have been stepping out on his pageant winning girlfriend.

When the initial breakup reports started last week, they happened because Savannah scrubbed all the photos of Luke from her Instagram account. A few more pictures were posted after that and those have also been removed.

Although Savannah says that she and Luke will remain friends, it looks like their breakup may have been messier than they are letting on. A quick look at Kennard’s Instagram account proves that he also did the post break-up social media scrub and removed all traces of his relationship with Savannah.

News that Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard split has shocked fans. The former couple announced that they were together just months ago when Savannah supported Luke at the NBA Draft.

The pair seemed to be really into each other and headed toward something serious when breakup rumors started plaguing them just before Savannah’s birthday. Now that the celebration is over, it looks like Savannah and Luke are ready to part ways and spend their time with other people.

WIth Kennard entering the NBA, that was probably a good decision. If Savannah is already worried about whether or not she is the only woman, the pressures of being with an NBA star with all the fans and attention he will get would have been the end anyway.