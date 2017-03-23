Savage! Khloe Kardashian Slams Rob Kardashian’s Body Shamers On Social Media!

They may have had differences in the past, just like any other siblings but Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian are still a family and they know how to show it in the best ways!

Recently, Khloe decided to send her baby brother a sweet ‘Happy Birthday’ message on social media and she also did not hesitate to slam the haters that have been fat shaming the only Kardashian son.

Khloe posted a throwback video of Rob that she captioned: “I am incredibly blessed to have a brother like you! You truly are one of the funniest people I’ve ever met! You have the most unbelievable heart and anyone who is fortunate enough to have you in their life knows what a positive impact you make on them!”

Aww…how sweet of her!

Furthermore, the loving sister went on to promise her struggling brother that she will always be by his side no matter what, adding the amusing fact that “You’re 30 now, the age when Jesus turned water into wine (Your favorite fact)”

“This is your year of greatness! We all believe in you! Happy birthday Rob! I love you”

The message was indeed touching but some haters could not help but ruin the moment and asked Khloe why she used mainly old pictures of Rob in the video, from when he was significantly more fit.

Khloe replied to the troll, saying: “He doesn’t like a lot of current pics so I’m requesting his wishes but you really should just mind your own business or please stay off my page darling,” she wrote. “Always some miserable soul with some bs to bring up. Enjoy the pics or don’t. I’m good either way.”

Savage!

#KhloeKardashian wishes her bro a Happy Birthday! #RobKardashian #TSRBirfdayz A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as Rob & Chyna already know, the Kardashian has been struggling with his weight and body image for a few years and the problem affected his social life, making it difficult for him to go out with his famous family.

Advertisement

Now that his baby mama Blac Chyna has also left him, his confidence and self-worth took an even bigger blow than before and the added depression and anxiety are making it harder for him to get healthier.