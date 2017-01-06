Savage Jenny McCarthy Disses Mariah Carey

Jenny McCarthy is just one of the many who does not believe Mariah Carey’s excuses and accusations regarding her performance on New Year’s Eve.

As we have previously reported, Carey accused Dick Clark’s production team of purposefully ruining her audio for ratings.

“Mouths are hanging open, everyone is shocked. We only gave you a shortened version of that. We had to go through another song of her walking around,” revealed McCarthy.

“It was just, it was so bad, and then for a moment I said, ‘Take a step back, Jenny, and try to find some empathy right now.’ And I did. All of a sudden I felt really bad for her, because that bad, it was a complete train wreck. And like [my husband] Donnie [Wahlberg] said, being in this business, I know what it’s like to have your prompter go out. I know what it’s like to have my inner ears go out. It’s scary, and it’s like your brain malfunctions and you’re on live TV. So I was like, you know what, I have sympathy for her. My sympathy stopped, however, the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance.”

“Now I do understand our egos of course want to blame everyone but itself for mistakes, but I literally had a visceral reaction to her saying Dick Clark Productions did this on purpose and for ratings,” she added. “I mean, let me tell you something. If Dick Clark were alive today, I guarantee he would be on air right now fighting back. He’s not, so I’m going to.”

“So for her to defame them was so incredibly insulting for the group of people who work their balls off preparing and rehearsing for their musical guests,” added McCarthy.

“The truth of the matter is Mariah didn’t do a sound check. “She did whatever you would call like a dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check.”

Savage!