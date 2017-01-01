Savage Amanda Nunes Rubs Her Victory in Ronda Rousey’s Face

After being dubbed as the best female UFC fighter of our times, Ronda Rousey suffered a humiliating defeat facing Amanda Nunes.

Rousey was not only defeated by the new champion but she was shockingly unable to fight for more than 48 seconds.

Amanda Nunes wasted no time to gloat in her unmistakable victory, both during the post-fight interview as well as afterwards on social media, when she proceeded to rub it in the loser’s face.

After the fight she stated: “People, let’s stop this Ronda Rousey nonsense, okay! I’m the champion, Amanda Nunes. The Lioness!”

When asked what it felt like to fight the person everybody expected to win, she answered: “I trained for this girl since my first fight in the UFC, I knew this was going to happen. And tonight, I proved to everybody I’m the best on the planet. Come on guys, you serious?”

“Now she’s going to retire and she’s going to go do movies, she already has a lot of money. In this division, we have a lot of talent. And now you guys have to look at these girls who are working hard and forget about Ronda Rousey.”

Later on, the Brazilian fighter took to Twitter to further boast about her victory by posting a humiliating picture of Rousey from the match.

We are completely fine with being a badda*s but where is the class that Holly Holm showed after she defeated Ronda last time? The victorious fighter was open to a rematch and understood what it felt like to lose, while Nunes is trash talking non-stop.

A lot of people believe Ronda Rousey will retire, and her mom, Ann Maria De Mars even wishes it to be true.”Who wants to see their kid get hit,” she admitted.

At the same time however, Ronda’s mom said that it was not a good idea for her to make such a huge decision at an emotional time. She trusts her daughter will choose what is the best thing for her later on.