Savage Adele Scolds A Security Guard For Not Allowing Her Fans To Stand Up At Concert!

A security guard that overstepped his boundaries at an Adele concert found himself being scolded by the artist because he told her fans to stop dancing!

The popular singer stopped in the middle of her Australian concert to berate the guard who kept forcing people to sit down.

Adele was boiling! She believed that the audience should be allowed to stand up from their seats in order to see the stage better from the back or simply move to her music freely!

Furthermore, footage of the incident was taken and posted on social media immediately.

During her concert at Melbourne’s Ethiad Stadium, the artist can be seen standing up for her fans who wished to stand rather than sit.

Adele was performing Water under the Bridge when she realized what was happening. After she finished singing the hit song, she addressed the staff member, saying: “Excuse me sir? I know you work here but could you stop telling people to sit down? This is a music show.”

“If people can’t see then they can stand up.”

“If you’re moaning about people dancing, what the f*** have you come to a show for?”

“If I see one more person be told to sit down, I swear to God.”

Savage!

As fans may already know, although her standing up for her 77,000 fans was amazing, it was not even the highlight of the night! During the concert, a same-sex marriage proposal happened!

“I had no idea that was going to happen. That wasn’t planned,” Adele said about the cute event that happened on stage.

Adele will complete her Australia and New Zeeland tour after performing three more times at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland this week.